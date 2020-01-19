Erdogan seeks stand against 'blood and chaos' in Libya

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on the international community to stand against the merchants of blood and chaos as he headed Sunday to a Berlin summit seeking to resolve the Libya conflict.

Erdogan supports the U.N.-backed administration in Tripoli led by Fayez Sarraj and sent troops to Libya earlier this month to help them in their battle with eastern-based forces led by Gen. Khalifa Hifter.

He will join leaders from Russia, the West and Arab countries, as well as the heads of the opposing Libyan factions, in the German capital in a bid to halt nine months of fighting around the Libyan capital of Tripoli.

Meanwhile, Erdogan further stated that Libya's military strongman Khalifa Haftar must drop his "hostile attitude" so that the conflict in the war-torn nation can be resolved.

"For a political solution and the implementation of other phases of a solution, Haftar's hostile attitude should come to an end," Erdogan was

quoted.