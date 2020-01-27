Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up in Indian flag colours
Dubai: The Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, celebrated the Indian Republic Day by displaying the tricolours on its LED facade.
Colours of the Indian flag lit up the tower at 8.10 p.m. on Sunday, reports the Khaleej Times.
Earlier in the day, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) leadership congratulated Indian President Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion.
The President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent messages to Kovind,
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also sent similar messages to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The day also saw cultural programmes at Indian missions all across the UAE, which was attended by a large number of expats.
