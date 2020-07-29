Donald Trump considers to ban TikTok app in US

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump said his administration is "looking at" whether it might make a decision to shut down TikTok in the United States.

US officials have raised concerns about tapping into private and personal data via Americans' cell phones via such smart phone applications by the Chinese government. The social media app is owned by a Chinese firm – though allegedly run by an American CEO.

The president called the actions of that and other big technology companies "very bad," but did not get into specifics. He has in the past accused them of censoring conservatives.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently issued a warning for Americans who use TikTok.

"With respect to Chinese apps on people's cell phones, I can assure you the United States will get this one right too, Laura," he said. "I don't want to get out in front of the President [Donald Trump], but it's something we're looking at."

Some GOP lawmakers also have been outspoken about TikTok.

Republican Senator Josh Hawley has pushed a bill that would ban federal employees from using the app on their government phones.

Instead of spamming you stream of consciousness (sorry), I typed you up this graf: Congress is also wary of the Chinese-owned social media app. An amendment from GOP Congressman Ken Buck banning federal employees from downloading the app on their government phones made it into the Democratic-controlled House's version of the annual defence spending bill that passed earlier this month.