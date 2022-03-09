Designate Russia as 'terrorist state': Ukraine Prez urges UK Parl

London: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged British MPs to designate Russia as a "terrorist state" after President Vladimir Putin ordered a special military operation against his nation and called for tougher sanctions on Moscow to "make sure our skies are safe".

The 44-year-old Ukrainian leader, who made a "historic" address to the House of Commons via videolink on Tuesday, received a standing ovation by members of Parliament.

"We are looking for your help, for the help of Western counties. We are thankful for this help and I am grateful to you, Boris, said Zelenskyy, addressing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"Please increase the pressure of sanctions against this country (Russia) and please recognise this country as a terrorist state. Please make sure that our Ukrainian skies are safe. Please make sure that you do what needs to be done and what is stipulated by the greatness of your country. Glory to Ukraine and glory to the United Kingdom, he said.

While the West has imposed crippling sanctions on Russia, it has not yet cut off the supply of Russian oil to Western countries. Though Zelenskyy has sought a no-fly zone over Ukraine, the US and its allies seem unlikely to accept this to protect Ukrainians from Russian air power.

In an emotional address, Zelenskyy invoked Britain's war-time Prime Minister Winston Churchill's words, promising to fight Russian troops in the air, sea and on the streets.

"We will not give up and we will not lose, we will fight until the end, at sea, in the air... we will continue fighting for our land. Whatever the cost...we will fight in the forests, in the fields, on the shores, in the streets," he said.

In his address, Zelensky gave a day-by-day account of the attack by Russia, which began a fortnight ago.

He described how it was a war Ukraine "didn't start and we didn't want", but his country now had to fight.