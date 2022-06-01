Denmark votes in referendum on EU defence
Copenhagen (Denmark): Polling stations opened in Denmark for voters to decide on Wednesday whether to abandon their country's 30-year-old opt-out from the European Union's common defence policy.
The referendum is the latest example of European countries seeking closer defence links with allies in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
It follows Sweden and Finland's historic bids to join NATO, which plans to take up their applications at the end of the month. Some 4.2 million Danish voters are eligible to cast ballots in the referendum. The yes side -- in favour of getting rid of the 1992 opt-out -- has been ahead in recent months. Polls showed it with around 40 per cent support and the no side with 30 per cent.
"The world is changing, and not in a good way. We need to stand together and strengthen the cooperation that strengthens our security," Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, head of the opposition Liberal
Party, said.
