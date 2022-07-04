Denmark: Gunman acted alone, likely not terror-related
Copenhagen: A gunman who killed three people when he opened fire in a crowded shopping mall acted alone and apparently selected his victims at random, Danish police said Monday, all but ruling out that the attack was an act of terrorism.
Police have not identified a motive for Sunday's attack inside one of Scandinavia's biggest shopping centers. A suspect carrying a rifle and knife was quickly arrested, and Copenhagen chief police inspector S ren Thomassen said the 22-year-old Danish man also had access to another gun.
He said the firearms were obtained illegally and that the suspect was known to mental health services but gave no further details on either.
It was the worst possible nightmare, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Monday, calling the attack "unusually brutal.
The three killed were a 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl, both Danes, and a 47-year-old Russian man, according to Thomassen.
Four more people were hospitalised with gunshot wounds and were in critical but stable condition.
In all 30 people were hurt, most in the panicked stampede after the shots rang out at the Field's shopping center, on the outskirts of the
Danish capital.
