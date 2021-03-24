Democrats vow vote on gun bills; Biden says 'we have to act'

Washington DC: Democrats said they are pushing toward a vote on expanded gun control measures as the nation reels from its second mass shooting in a week. President Joe Biden said we have to act, but prospects for any major changes were dim, for now, in the closely divided Congress.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed Tuesday morning to bring to the Senate floor legislation passed by the House that would require background checks for most gun sales and transfers.

He said the Senate must confront a devastating truth after a lack of congressional action on the issue for almost three decades.

This Senate will be different, Schumer, D-N.Y., said a day after a shooting at a crowded Boulder, Colorado, supermarket, killed 10 people, including a police officer.

The Senate is going to debate and address the epidemic of gun violence in this country. While a Senate vote on new gun control would be the first in several years, Democrats do not have the votes to pass any significant reform.

They are not even united themselves, as Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., told reporters Tuesday that he opposes the House legislation on background checks.

The Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing Tuesday on proposals for gun control. It is unclear whether any of the bills up for consideration most of them involving more restrictive background checks would have made a difference in the Colorado case.