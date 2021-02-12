Democrats urge Republican Senators not to acquit Donald Trump again

Washington DC: US House Democrats leading the prosecution of former president Donald Trump at his Senate impeachment trial have concluded their arguments, urging Republican Senators to not to acquit him for the second time if they don't want to set a "new, terrible standard" for presidential misconduct.

They alleged that Trump was the one who incited his supporters to storm the Capitol Hill.

The Capitol building was stormed on January 6 after thousands of supporters of Trump gathered in support of false claims that widespread fraud denied him victory in last November's presidential election.

Five people died, including a Capitol police officer, as the mob breached the building where the November 3 election result was being certified.

The US Senate began the impeachment trial of Trump, a Republican, on Wednesday with impeachment managers from the Democratic Party-controlled House of Representatives making a strong case against the former president accusing him of inciting the insurrection.

Nine impeachment managers of the Democratic Party showed a number of chilling video footage from the January 6 attack to argue that Trump needs to be impeached.

They described the attack as one of the darkest chapters in American history.

They also showed previously undisclosed and chilling security camera footage of the mayhem.

"If you think this is not impeachable, what is? What would be?" said Representative Jamie Raskin, the lead House impeachment manager.

"If you don't find this a high crime and misdemeanour today, you have set a new, terrible standard for presidential misconduct in the United States of America."

The managers also warned that failure to convict Trump would set a dangerous precedent that future presidents could exploit.

"We humbly, humbly ask you to convict President Trump for the crime for which he is overwhelmingly guilty of," said Congressman Joe Neguse.

"Because if you don't if we pretend this didn't happen, or worse, if we let it go unanswered who's to say it won't happen again?" Lawyers for Trump are scheduled to begin their counter- argument on

Friday.