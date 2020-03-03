Democrat Amy Klobuchar ends White House bid
Washington: Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar has announced that she was dropping out of the Democratic nominee race for the November 3 presidential election, according to US media reports.
Klobuchar said on Monday that she will endorse former Vice President Joe Biden, Xinhua news agency quoted NBC News as saying.
A 59-year-old moderate, Klobuchar launched her White House bid in February 2019.
Her exit came a day after former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the Democratic primary race and also before the "Super Tuesday" primaries in 14 states.
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who's currently leading in the field with the most pledged delegates to the Democratic National Convention, tweeted on Monday congratulating Klobuchar for "running a strong, issues oriented campaign".
With Klobuchar's exit, five Democrats are left in the race to take on President Donald Trump - Biden, Sanders, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Hindu Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.
Trump who's facing no major challengers in the Republican Party, is expected to win the "Super Tuesday" primaries.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Airtel pays Rs 1,950 cr to DoT towards deferred spectrum...3 March 2020 10:37 AM GMT
Family of four found dead in Goa apartment3 March 2020 10:22 AM GMT
Coronavirus: Visas Issued To Citizens Of 4 Nations By March...3 March 2020 10:18 AM GMT
Curfew relaxed for 3 hours in some areas of Meghalaya3 March 2020 10:00 AM GMT
All B''deshis living in Bengal are Indian citizens: Mamata3 March 2020 9:41 AM GMT