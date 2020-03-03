Democrat Amy Klobuchar ends White House bid

Washington: Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar has announced that she was dropping out of the Democratic nominee race for the November 3 presidential election, according to US media reports.

Klobuchar said on Monday that she will endorse former Vice President Joe Biden, Xinhua news agency quoted NBC News as saying.

A 59-year-old moderate, Klobuchar launched her White House bid in February 2019.

Her exit came a day after former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the Democratic primary race and also before the "Super Tuesday" primaries in 14 states.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who's currently leading in the field with the most pledged delegates to the Democratic National Convention, tweeted on Monday congratulating Klobuchar for "running a strong, issues oriented campaign".

With Klobuchar's exit, five Democrats are left in the race to take on President Donald Trump - Biden, Sanders, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Hindu Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.

Trump who's facing no major challengers in the Republican Party, is expected to win the "Super Tuesday" primaries.