Death toll from airstrike in Libya's Tripoli climbs to 30
Cairo: The death toll from an airstrike that slammed into a military academy in Libya's capital climbed to at least 30 people, most of them students, health authorities said Sunday.
Tripoli has been the scene of fighting since April between the self-styled Libyan National Army led by Gen. Khalifa Hifter and an array of militias loosely allied with the weak but U.N.-supported government that holds the capital.
The airstrike took place late Saturday in the capital's Hadaba area, just south of the city center where fighting has been raging for months. The ambulance service in Tripoli said the airstrike also wounded at least 33 others. It posted images of dead bodies and wounded people being treated at a hospital. The U.N. Support Mission in Libyan condemned in the strongest terms the attack.
