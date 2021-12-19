Death toll climbs to 17 in Pakistan's Karachi blast

Karachi: The death toll in the powerful blast that ripped through a building of a private bank in Pakistan's financial capital of Karachi has gone up to 17 after another injured person died at a hospital on Sunday.

The blast took place in a gas pipeline running through a sewage drain on Saturday, killing at least 16 people and wounding 15 others while causing immense damage to the building constructed atop the drain, a spokesperson for the Karachi Police said.

The spokesperson said that there was no lead suggesting that the blast might be linked to terrorism.

Another victim of Karachi's Shershah blast succumbed to his injuries at a hospital Sunday morning, pushing the death toll from the explosion to 17, Geo News reported.

The dead also included the father of Alamgir Khan, a member of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.