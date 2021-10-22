'Covid vax EUL recommendation process sometimes takes longer'

United Nations/Geneva: As a decision is awaited on the Emergency Use Listing of Covaxin being manufactured in India, a top WHO official has said the process of thoroughly evaluating a vaccine for use and recommending it sometimes takes longer time but it has to be ensured that the right advice is given to the world "even if it takes another week or two".

The World Health Organisation is very clear that we want all countries to recognise vaccines that have been given an Emergency Use Listing (EUL) by the WHO advisory process. But it's also very important that WHO, when it makes a recommendation like that, is making that globally, WHO Health Emergencies Programme Executive Director Dr Mike Ryan said. Ryan was responding to a question during a recent virtual Q&A on whether there will be a definitive answer on Covaxin EUL by October 26.

WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan had said in a tweet earlier that the technical advisory group at WHO will meet on October 26 to consider the Emergency Use Listing for Covaxin being manufactured by India's Bharat Biotech.

Earlier this week, the global health organisation had said in a tweet that it is expecting one additional piece of information from Bharat Biotech regarding COVAXIN. We are aware that many people are waiting for WHO's recommendation for Covaxin to be included in the #COVID19 Emergency Use Listing, but we cannot cut corners - before recommending a product for emergency use, we must evaluate it thoroughly to make sure it is safe and effective, WHO had said.

Bharat Biotech - the manufacturer of Covaxin - has been submitting data to WHO on a rolling basis and WHO experts have reviewed these data. WHO is expecting one additional piece of information from the company today, it had said.

Ryan said we have to be absolutely sure and it's really important that we gather all of the necessary information not only on the vaccine itself but on the manufacturing processes and all of that, because we're recommending to the world that this vaccine is safe, effective and it's been produced using the highest

quality standards."