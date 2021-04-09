Covid: UK sets out traffic light system to reopen foreign travel

London: A traffic light system, which will categorise countries based on risk alongside the restrictions required for travel, has been rolled out by the UK government on Friday as part of plans to lift the current restrictions on non-essential overseas travel to control the spread of COVID-19.

The system, which slots countries under a red, amber and green system, will determine which set of travellers require varying degrees of hotel or home quarantine, with a stringent Coronavirus testing regime in place.

The full categorisation of countries under the three-way system is to be released later, expected in time for the next stage in the ease of lockdown on May 17. International travel is vital it boosts businesses and underpins the UK economy but more than that, it brings people together, connects families who have been kept apart, and allows us to explore new horizons, said UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

The framework announced today will help allow us to reopen travel safely and sustainably, ensure we protect our hard-won achievements on the vaccine roll out, and offer peace of mind to both passengers and industry as we begin to take trips abroad once again, he said.

Countries under the Green arrivals, the safest level, will need to take a pre-departure test as well as a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on or before day two of their arrival back into the UK but will not need to quarantine on return (unless they receive a positive result) or take any additional tests, halving the cost of tests on their return from holiday.

Those arriving to the UK from Amber countries, or medium risk from Coronavirus, will need to quarantine for a period of 10 days and take a pre-departure test, and a PCR test on day two and day eight with the option for a paid Test to Release on day five to end self-isolation early if they test negative.

Those from Red countries, or the highest risk countries in terms of transmissions and deadly virus variants, will be subject to all the restrictions currently in place for the so-called red list of around 40 countries which include a 10-day stay in a managed quarantine hotel, pre-departure testing and PCR testing on day two and eight.