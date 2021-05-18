Covid: S'pore to vaccinate children aged 12 to 15

Singapore: Singapore has decided to vaccinate students aged 12 to 15 following a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in schools in the city-state, local media reported on Tuesday.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that those aged 12 to 15 are to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Pfizer-BioNTech injection. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was previously given only to those aged 16 years and above.

Ong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force on COVID-19, said that the Health Sciences Authority's (HSA) decision was supported by the expert committee on COVID-19 vaccines here. "Both teams (expert committee and HSA) have assessed that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine demonstrated high efficacy and safety for this age group," Ong said at a virtual press conference.