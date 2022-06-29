'Covid cases on rise in 110 nations, driven by 2 Omicron sub-variants'
United Nations/Geneva: The COVID-19 pandemic is changing but it is not over, head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, cautioning that the cases are on the rise in 110 countries and are being driven mainly by two fast-spreading Omicron sub-variants.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week that the fast-spreading Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 together are estimated to make up half of the Coronavirus cases in the United States.
As of June 25, BA.5 made up 36.6 per cent of the total Coronavirus cases in the US while BA.4 accounted for 15.7 per cent, together accounting for about 52 per cent of new cases in the US.
"On COVID-19, driven by BA.4 and BA.5 in many places, cases are on the rise in 110 countries, causing overall global cases to increase by 20 per cent and deaths have risen in three of the six WHO regions even as the global figure remains relatively stable," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom
Ghebreyesus said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Muslim orgs condemn killing, call it un-Islamic & cowardice29 Jun 2022 5:39 PM GMT
Udaipur tailor cremated29 Jun 2022 5:38 PM GMT
Maha govt approves renaming of 2 cities29 Jun 2022 5:38 PM GMT
Rajasthan is turning into 'Talibani state': BJP29 Jun 2022 5:37 PM GMT
Chitra Ramkrishna penalised29 Jun 2022 5:36 PM GMT