Covid: Beijing locks down more people
Beijing: Authorities in Beijing restricted more residents to their homes on Tuesday in a now 3-week-long effort to control a small but persistent COVID-19 outbreak in the Chinese capital.
Seven adjoining areas in the city's Fengtai district were designated lockdown zones for at least one week, with people ordered to stay at home in an area covering about 4 by 5 km (2.5 by 3 miles).
The area is near a wholesale food market that was closed indefinitely on Saturday following the discovery of a cluster there.
The added restrictions come as Shanghai, China's largest city, slowly starts to ease a citywide lockdown that has trapped most of its population for more than six weeks.
Next Story
'Doubt about spam accounts could scuttle Twitter deal'17 May 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Milk & dairy products not to become part of FTAs: Balyan17 May 2022 7:37 PM GMT
DLF reports net profit of Rs 1,513 crore in FY2217 May 2022 7:36 PM GMT
Secure 'shivling' area but don't stop Namaz, says SC17 May 2022 7:31 PM GMT
WPI inflation in April jumps to record 15.08%; food, fuel prices bite17 May 2022 7:30 PM GMT