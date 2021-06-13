Coronavirus variants can evade antibodies by spreading via super-cells: New research

Birmingham (UK): The antibodies we create after we're infected with a virus or vaccinated against it can be very powerful.

A virus typically spreads within our bodies by entering a cell and using it as a factory to create copies of itself, which then burst out and find new cells to infect.

Our antibodies work by binding to the virus and this can block it from attaching to and entering our cells in the first place.

But what happens if a virus does not need to exit the cell in order to spread to neighbouring cells? Can our antibodies be effective against it?

Scientists recently asked this question for SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19. This highly infectious Coronavirus can change human cells, making them fuse with two or more nearby cells. These super-cells, with large merged cell bodies, are excellent viral factories.

The super-cells, known as syncytia, share multiple nuclei (the part of the cell that contains the genetic material) and abundant cytoplasm (the jelly-like substance that surrounds the nucleus).

Having more of these components in one giant cell helps the virus replicate more efficiently. And by fusing cells, SARS-CoV-2 increases its resources without being exposed to the neutralising antibodies that slosh around outside our cells.

The study by Alex Sigal and colleagues tested two Coronavirus variants (alpha and beta) for their ability to transmit from cell to cell and investigated whether this mode of transmission was sensitive to antibody neutralisation. The alpha variant (first identified in the UK) is sensitive to antibodies, and the beta variant (first identified in South Africa) is less sensitive to these antibodies.

The Sigal study, which is yet to be published in a scientific journal, revealed that cell-to-cell transmission with both variants successfully evaded antibody neutralisation. This shows that when the virus takes hold, it will be more difficult to eliminate in cells that can fuse with each other.