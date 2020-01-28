Coronavirus kills 106 in China, 4,515 infected

Beijing: Chinese health authorities on Tuesday that the death toll due to the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak in the country has increased to 106, with 4,515 confirmed cases in 30 provincial-level regions.

The National Health Commission said that 976 patients remained in critical conditions and a total od 6,973 people were suspected of being infected with the virus as of Monday night, reports Xinhua news agency.

A total of 60 people had been discharged from hospital after recovery.

Monday saw that 1,771 new confirmed cases, 2,077 new suspected cases and 26 deaths -- 24 in Hubei province, one each in Beijing and Hainan.

A total of 47,833 close contacts had been traced, the Commission said, adding that among them, 914 were discharged from medical observation on Monday, with 44,132 others were still under observation.

At the moment, Tibet remains the only province in China that has not registered any cases.

Meanwhile, in Germany, a man from Starnberg in the state of Bavaria was confirmed to be infected by the coronavirus, marking the first confirmed case in the country, Efe news quoted the regional health authorities as saying on Monday evening.

The patient was in good clinical condition and being monitored under isolation, according to the Bavarian Health and Food Safety Authority.

Also on Monday night, Cambodia's Health Minister Mam Bun Heng confirmed the Southeast Asian nation's first coronavirus case in a 60-year-old Chinese man who travelled from Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, to the coastal town of Sihanoukville with three family members.

The patient was said to be in "normal" condition and doctors were monitoring his family members who showed no signs of illness.

Sri Lanka also reported its first case on Monday night in a 43-year-old Chinese female tourist from Hubei, according to local media.

Other countries with confirmed cases outside of China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau include Thailand, Australia, Singapore, the US, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, France, Vietnam, Canada, Ivory Coast and Nepal.

No deaths have been reported outside of China.

The symptoms of the new coronavirus are similar to those of cold but may be accompanied by fever and fatigue, dry cough and dyspnea (shortness of breath).

The WHO is yet to declare the outbreak as a global epidemic.