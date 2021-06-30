Coronavirus infections surging in Africa's vulnerable rural areas

Zvimba (Zimbabwe): For Pelagia Bvukura, who lives in a rural part of north-central Zimbabwe, COVID-19 had always been a city disease, affecting those in the capital, Harare, or other, distant big towns.

There was no virus for us. We only used to hear it was in Harare or other towns or when city people died and we buried them here, she said recently, referring to the custom in Zimbabwe where those who move to the city often are buried at their family's rural home.

That is changing now. A new surge of the virus is finally penetrating Africa's rural areas, where most of the continent's people live, spreading to areas that once had been viewed as safe havens from infections that hit cities particularly hard.

With facilities in the countryside ill-prepared to fight the Coronavirus, residents like Bvukura worry that the next graves being dug could be for their neighbours or even themselves.

Her village of Zvimba, 110 kilometers (68 miles) from Harare, has yet to record a major spike in infections, but it sits in a province that is the current epicenter of the virus.

It is now on our doorsteps. It's scary. We don't know how to protect ourselves. We have never dealt with such a problem before, she said.

Like many here, she wasn't wearing a mask and is yet to be vaccinated.

Africa has recorded over 5.3 million cases and is experiencing the worst of a wave driven by more contagious and deadlier variants. The continent recorded a 39% increase in new cases in the week from June 14-20, according to the World Health Organization.

With homesteads spaced far apart, few visitors and rare public gatherings, rural areas appeared so insulated that they drew some people from cities to escape both infection and economic hardship.

It was a dangerous, false sense of security. Now a tragedy is unfolding, said Dr. Johannes Marisa, president of the Medical and Dental Private Practitioners of Zimbabwe Association in Harare.

The delta variant that has devastated India has been detected in at least 14 African countries including Congo, Mozambique, Namibia, Uganda, South Africa and Zimbabwe, and not just in the cities.

We are starting to see an upward trend in the rural and marginalized areas, said Edward Simiyu, Uganda country director of the charity group Mercy Corps, in a statement earlier in June.

In Zimbabwe, three of the four districts under strict lockdown and declared as epicenters of the outbreak are in the predominantly rural Mashonaland West province, which recorded over half of the 801 cases reported last weekend. Other hot spots also are largely rural, a first for this country.

We are going to see a lot of deaths, especially arising from rural areas. COVID-19 is now coming from the rural areas, said Marisa, attributing the spike to a high degree of complacency, a lack of information and few vaccinations, with urban areas prioritized.

The virus can also spread at funerals when city dwellers return to visit rural relatives.

I was at a funeral in a rural area recently and people were surprised to see me wearing a mask, he said.