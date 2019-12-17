Chronology of death sentence of Pervez Musharraf

slamabad: Following is the chronology of events leading to Pakistan's ex-military ruler Pervez Musharraf's death sentence in high treason case:

October 6, 2007: Musharraf wins re-election in a contested presidential vote.

November 3, 2007: He declares a state of emergency and fires several prominent judges to consolidate his grip on the courts.

November 28, 2007: Musharraf resigns as Pakistan Army chief and is sworn in for a new five-year term as president.

December 15, 2007: The state of emergency is lifted by Musharraf.

August 2008: Musharraf resigns after the two main governing parties agree to launch impeachment proceedings against him.

July 31, 2009: Pakistan's Supreme Court rules that November 3, 2007 acts of Musharraf as unconstitutional and abrogation, subversion of the Constitution.

August 6, 2009: Musharraf refuses to answer the charges against him and leaves Pakistan for the UK.

January 23, 2012: Senate of Pakistan passes a resolution demanding immediate arrest of Musharraf upon his arrival in Pakistan.

March 24, 2013: Musharraf returns to Pakistan to contest general elections.

April 8, 2013: Supreme Court summons Musharraf in the treason case against him. The court also instructs to add his name to the no-fly or the Exit Control List (ECL).

April 16, 2013: Musharraf is barred from standing in the parliamentary elections.

April 30, 2013: The Peshawar High Court bars Musharraf from ever contesting elections for either the National Assembly or the Senate.

November 19, 2013: The PML-N government submits five charges of high treason against Musharraf in a special court.

December 12, 2013: Special court summons Musharraf to face treason charges.

January 2, 2014: Musharraf is moved to hospital after suffering a "heart problem" while on his way for the hearing.

January 7, 2014: Doctors submit Musharraf's medical report to court, detailing that he is suffering from "triple-vessel coronary artery disease and eight other diseases".

January 16, 2014: Musharraf declared to be in a "critical state".

February 7, 2014: Special court once again orders Musharraf to appear in the treason case.

February 18, 2014: After avoiding 22 consecutive hearings, Musharraf finally appears in the court, but no charges are framed against him.

March 30, 2014: Musharraf is indicted for treason and pleads not guilty to all charges.

April 3, 2014: Musharraf petitions the Supreme Court for the removal of his name from the ECL so he may travel abroad to visit his ailing mother.

December 22, 2015: Musharraf says he invoked emergency after consulting Gen Ashfaq Parvez Kayani among other civilian and military leaders.

March 14, 2016: The former president seeks one-time permission to go abroad on medical grounds.

March 16, 2016: SC orders the removal of Musharraf's name from the ECL, allowing him to travel abroad for treatment.

March 18, 2016: Musharraf leaves for Dubai to seek medical treatment.

May 11, 2016: Special court declares Musharraf an absconder in the high treason case against him.

November 10, 2017: Musharraf announces 'grand alliance' of 23 political parties that will operate under the umbrella of the Pakistan Awami Itehad (PAI).

June 7, 2018: Supreme Court allows Musharraf to run for polls on the condition that he appear in person before the court.

August 20, 2018: Citing threats to his life, Musharraf seeks presidential security to appear before the court in the treason case.

October 24, 2018: The All Pakistan Muslim League discloses that Musharraf is suffering from amyloidosis and has difficulty standing and walking.

November 19, 2018: Court tells Musharraf's counsel to convince him to return and provide his itinerary so the treason case could proceed.

March 31, 2019: Supreme Court orders Musharraf to appear before the special court in the treason case on May 2 or lose his right of defence.

October 8, 2019: Special court decides to hear the treason trial on a daily basis from October 24.

October 24, 2019: Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government sacks the prosecution team in the treason case.

November 19, 2019: The special court concludes its proceedings in the high treason case and says that a verdict will be pronounced on November 28.

November 23, 2019: Musharraf petitions the Lahore High Court to challenge the reservation of the judgment in the treason case.

November 27, 2019: The Islamabad High Court stops special court from announcing verdict in the treason case against Musharraf.

December 5, 2019: Special court says it will announce the verdict in the case on December 17.

December 17, 2019: Special court hands Musharraf death sentence in the high treason case against him.