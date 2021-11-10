Chinese forces exercise near Taiwan

Beijing: Chinese military forces are holding exercises near Taiwan in response to a visit by a U.S. congressional delegation to the island.

The drills in the area of the Taiwan Strait are a necessary measure to safeguard national sovereignty," China's Defence Ministry said in the announcement Tuesday that gave no details on the timing, participants and location of the exercises.

It said the joint war preparedness patrol by the Eastern Theatre Command was prompted by the seriously incorrect words and actions of relevant countries over the issue of Taiwan and the actions of those advocating the self-governing island's independence.

The U.S. has strong but informal relations with Taiwan, and tensions have been rising between the U.S. and China over several issues including Hong Kong, the South China Sea, the Coronavirus pandemic and trade. Details on the U.S. delegation that reportedly arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday were not immediately

available.