Chinese factories shut down as drought hurts hydropower
Beijing: Factories in China's southwest have shut down after reservoirs used to generate hydropower ran low in a worsening drought, adding to economic strains at a time when President Xi Jinping is trying to extend his position in power.
Companies in Sichuan province including makers of solar panels, cement and urea closed or reduced production after they were ordered to ration power for up to five days, according to news reports Wednesday. That came after reservoir levels fell and power demand for air conditioning surged in scorching temperatures.
Leave power for the people, said an order from the provincial government dated Tuesday. The shutdowns add to challenges for the ruling Communist Party as Xi, the country's most powerful leader in decades, prepares to try to break with tradition and award himself a third five-year term as leader at a meeting in October or November.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
India's first portal on arrested narco offenders now operational17 Aug 2022 5:30 PM GMT
Faridabad soon to get 2.4K bedded hospital17 Aug 2022 5:29 PM GMT
India home to 18 of 20 cities with most severe increase in PM2.5...17 Aug 2022 5:26 PM GMT
Biden signs massive climate and healthcare legislation17 Aug 2022 5:26 PM GMT
Taiwan and China hold opposing military drills amid tension17 Aug 2022 5:25 PM GMT