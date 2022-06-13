Chinese and US envoys meet in Colombo
Colombo: In a significant development, the Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong met his US counterpart Julie Chung here on Monday and held discussions on broad topics of mutual interest and pledged support in helping the island nation mitigate its crippling economic crisis.
Sri Lanka is currently facing its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948. The economic crisis has prompted an acute shortage of essential items like food, medicine, cooking gas and other fuel, toilet paper, and even matches, with Sri Lankans being forced to wait in lines lasting hours outside stores to buy fuel and cooking gas. Ambassador Qi Zhenhong met with the US Ambassador Julie Chung at the Chinese embassy on June 13 and had a friendly discussion on broad topics of mutual interest. China and the United States could work together to help Sri Lanka overcome current difficulties, a tweet from the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka said.
Commenting on the meeting, US Ambassador Chung said discussions centered on the current political and economic situation in Sri Lanka and asserted that there was an exchange of ideas on trade investment and development.
Both envoys agreed on the need to jointly come forward in helping Sri Lanka weather through the current economic and political crisis.
