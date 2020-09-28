China's Yunnan province gets 'confirmed' case of Bubonic plague

Beijing: China's Yunnan province gets a "confirmed" case of Bubonic plague after Inner Mongolia recorded two deaths due to deadly disease. In South West China's Yunnan province, local Center for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed a previously suspected case of bubonic plague in a 3-year-old child. No new cases have been reported.

Local disease control authorities initially concluded on September 21 that a rat plague occurred in Menghai county. The local authority has reminded residents to quickly report if they had any contact with the dead rats and seek medical advice if they show fever-like symptoms. AIR correspondent reports, the case was discovered during a countywide screening for the disease, after three rats were found dead for unknown reasons in a village in Menghai county.

A level-IV emergency response has been launched to prevent the spread of the disease. In July, China confirmed a case of bubonic plague in the northern province of Inner Mongolia which led to two deaths in August and sparked public concerns. Infected rats are a key source of the disease, which also transmits to humans typically through bites from infected fleas.