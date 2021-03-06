China to build important passageway to South Asia through Tibet: Report

Beijing: China has included building of an important passageway connecting Tibet with South Asia in the 14th Five Year plan which is due to commence from this year, the official media reported on

Friday.

China will support Tibet in building the passageway to South Asia, state-run Xinhua news agency reported, quoting the 14th Plan document which was submitted to the National People's Congress, (NPC), China's Parliament.

The annual session of the NPC began here on Friday.

China's Tibet Autonomous Region will be supported to build an important passageway opening to South Asia, state-run Xinhua news agency reported briefly.

The draft outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for national economic and social development and the long-range objectives through the year 2035, which were cleared by the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) have been submitted to the NPC for formal approval.

Though the Xinhua report has not mentioned, China has been planning for a long time to build the Trans-Himalayan Multi-Dimensional Connectivity Network through Tibet and Nepal.