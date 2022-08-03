China threatens 'strong and resolute' countermeasures against US, Taiwan

Beijing: An infuriated China on Wednesday vowed to take "strong and resolute" countermeasures against the US and Taiwan for violating the one-China principle, as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi successfully completed her high-profile visit to Taipei disregarding Beijing's harsh statements and live-fire military drills.

China views Taiwan as part of its territory, despite having never controlled it and has long vowed to reunify the island with the Chinese mainland, by force if necessary.

Pelosi's trip to Taiwan, the first by a sitting US Speaker in 25 years, has angered China. As the 82-year-old top Democrat left Taiwan, there were already signs of the strains her visit to Taipei had placed on Washington's testy relationship with Beijing -- which warned the Biden administration that her trip would have a "severe impact on the political foundation of China-US relations."

"We will do what we have said. Please have some patience," Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying told a media briefing here while responding to questions on what more actions China could take apart from lodging diplomatic protests with the US, conducting military exercises around the Taiwan island and banning some food imports from Taipei.

"We will do what we say. These measures will be strong, effective and resolute," Hua, who is also the Assistant Chinese Foreign Minister, said to a question whether China plans to impose sanctions against Pelosi as well as Taiwan leaders like President Tsai Ing-wen.

Pelosi's successful visit to Taiwan has left questions about the efficacy of Beijing's high-voltage rhetoric ahead of her visit as it added more pressure to act after she left the island.

Pelosi arrived on Tuesday night by a US Air Force jet to Taipei amid intense speculation about adverse actions by Beijing. Interestingly, her delegation included Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, who is a Member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

Pelosi left Taipei on Wednesday amid the glare of international publicity and leaving a trail of anger and bitterness in China.

Today the world faces a choice between democracy and autocracy, Pelosi said during a meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai.

"America's determination to preserve democracy, here in Taiwan and around the world, remains ironclad," she said.

In Washington, the White House on Tuesday slammed China for its recent actions and statements and charged that Beijing is using the trip as a pretext to increase its aggressive behaviour.