China slams US for tightening rules for its state media

Beijing: China on Wednesday termed as "unjustified and unacceptable" the US decision to designate five Chinese state media outlets as foreign missions" and threatened to take countermeasures.

The US State Department told five outlets including the state-run Xinhua news agency and the China Global Television Network that they will need to seek approval to buy any property in America.

They will also be required to submit lists of all employees, including the growing number of US citizens on their staffs, the State Department said.

The new designation requires them to comply with rules governing foreign embassies and consulates.

"We deplore and reject the wrong decision of the US," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told an online media briefing when asked about US State Department designating five media house run by China.

The US State Department spokesman said on Tuesday that the five US-based entities are not independent news organisations-they are effectively controlled by the (Chinese) government. It is unclear if the registration requirements would also apply to employees who are US citizens.

"We reserve the right to take further measures in response," Geng said. "The media plays an important role like a bridge or bond facilitating communication and the understanding between people of different countries," he said, adding that the Chinese media's resident offices in the US have long been covering news following the principles of objectivity, impartiality, truth and accuracy.

"They have helped promote mutual understanding, communication and cultural exchange between our two countries," he said. "The US takes great pride in its press freedom. However, it is wantonly restricting and thwarting Chinese media outlets' normal operation there," he said.

"This is unjustified and unacceptable. We urge the US to discard its ideological prejudice and Cold War zero-sum game mentality, and stop ill-advised measures that undermine bilateral trust and cooperation," he said.

Asked whether China would take any retaliatory measures after the US tightened rules on Chinese state media organisations, Geng said, "We urge the US to immediately stop ill-advised measures. We reserve the right to take further measures in response."

CNN reported that the change in designation means these companies will now need US government approval to buy or lease office space and will have to register personnel changes, including new hires and staff departures, with the State Department, just as foreign diplomatic missions

do.