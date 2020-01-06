China slams 'US adventurism' in Middle East

Beijing: China on Monday slammed what it called US "adventurism" which aggravated tensions in the Middle East and urged all parties to exercise restraint, saying Beijing was "highly concerned" over the worsening situation following the killing of a top Iranian general by America.

While sharply critical of US actions including threats of sanctions against Iraq, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang, however, hinted that Beijing plans to go ahead with the signing of the phase one deal with US next week to end the ongoing trade war.

The killing of Maj Gen Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite al-Quds force and architect of its regional security apparatus, was the most dramatic escalation yet in spiralling tensions between Iran and the US. "China is highly concerned about the situation in the Middle East," Geng said when asked about US and Iran tensions.

"Worsening of the tensions in the Gulf region is the last thing anyone wants to see Power politics is unpopular and unsustainable. The US adventurism goes against the basic norms governing international relations and aggravates tensions and instability in the region," he said. China opposes use of force said, "Military means will lead nowhere and maximum pressure won't work either. We believe all sides should earnestly abide by the purposes and principles of the UN charter and basic norms governing international relations" he said.