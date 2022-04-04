China sends in military to help with Shanghai COVID-19 outbreak

Beijing: China has sent more than 10,000 health workers from across the country to Shanghai, including 2,000 military medical staff, as it struggles to stamp out a rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak in China's largest

city.

The city was conducting a mass testing of its 25 million residents Monday as what was supposed to be a two-phase lockdown entered its second week.

While many factories and financial firms have been able to keep operating by isolating their employees, concern was growing about the potential economic impact of an extended lockdown in China's financial capital and a major shipping and manufacturing centre.

The highly contagious Omicron BA.2 form of the virus is testing China's ability to maintain its zero-COVID approach, which aims to stop outbreaks from spreading by isolating everyone who tests positive, whether they have symptoms or not.

Shanghai has converted an exhibition hall and other facilities into massive isolation centres where people with mild or no symptoms are housed in a sea of beds separated by temporary partitions.

China on Monday reported more than 13,000 new cases nationwide in the previous 24 hours, of which nearly 12,000 were asymptomatic. About 9,000 of the cases were in Shanghai.

The other large outbreak is in northeastern China's Jilin province, where new cases topped 3,500.