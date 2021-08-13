China rejects WHO call for renewed probe into origin

Beijing: China on Friday rejected the World Health Organization's calls for a renewed probe into the origins of COVID-19, saying it supported "scientific" over "political" efforts to find out how the virus started.

Pressure is once more mounting on Beijing to consider a fresh probe into the origins of a pandemic which has killed more than four million people and paralysed economies worldwide since it first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, DW reported.

A delayed and heavily politicised visit by a WHO team of international experts went to Wuhan in January 2021 to produce a first phase report, which was written in conjunction with their Chinese counterparts. It failed to conclude how the virus began.

On Thursday the WHO urged China to share raw data from the earliest COVID-19 cases to revive its probe into the origins of the disease.

China hit back, Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu saying it has never rejected cooperation on tracing the origins of COVID-19, but rejects the politicisation of such a search, state media reported.

"We oppose political tracing ... and abandoning the joint report" issued after the WHO team's Wuhan visit, Ma told reporters. "We support scientific tracing."

The joint report said the virus jumping from bats to humans via an intermediate animal was the most probable scenario, while a leak from Wuhan's virology labs was "extremely unlikely".

Ma rejected suggestions of new lines of investigation.