China plane crash: No news of survivors, rescue efforts continue

Beijing: No survivors have so far been found as the search continued on Tuesday of the scattered wreckage of the China Eastern Airlines flight that crashed in a mountainous area in the country's southern region with 132 people on board on Monday. There is no official announcement here yet on the fate of the 123 passengers and nine crew members as hopes receded about finding any survivors, considering that the plane crashed and exploded in a mountainous area.

There is no news of the location of black box, which may provide information about what caused the crash. The China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 aircraft, which departed from Kunming and was bound for Guangzhou, crashed into a mountainous area near Molang village at 2:38 pm.