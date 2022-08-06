China military drills appear to simulate attack: Taiwan
Beijing: Taiwan said Saturday that China's military drills appear to simulate an attack on the self-ruled island, after multiple Chinese warships and aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei that infuriated Beijing. Taiwan's armed forces issued an alert, dispatched air and naval patrols around the island, and activated land-based missile systems in response to the Chinese exercises, the Ministry of National Defense said.
China's Ministry of Defense said in a statement Saturday that it had carried out military exercises as planned in the sea and airspaces to the north, southwest, and east of Taiwan, with a focus on testing the capabilities of its land strike and sea assault systems.
China launched live-fire military drills following Pelosi's trip to Taiwan earlier this week, saying it violated the one-China policy. China sees the island as a breakaway province to be annexed by force if necessary, and considers visits to Taiwan by foreign officials as recognising its sovereignty.
Taiwan's army also said it detected four unmanned aerial vehicles flying in the vicinity of the offshore county of Kinmen on Friday night and fired warning flares in response.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Jagdeep Dhankhar elected India's 14th Vice-President, PM Modi...6 Aug 2022 8:15 PM GMT
Mamata attends Amrit Mahotsav event headed by PM Modi6 Aug 2022 7:53 PM GMT
Delhi L-G okays suspension of 11 officials for lapses in excise policy...6 Aug 2022 7:50 PM GMT
Vinesh Phogat, Dahiya & Naveen win yellow metal6 Aug 2022 7:47 PM GMT
Dhanbad judge murder case: 2 get life term6 Aug 2022 7:47 PM GMT