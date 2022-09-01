China locks down 21 mn people in Chengdu

Beijing: Chinese authorities have locked down Chengdu, a southwestern city of 21 million people, following a spike in COVID-19 cases. Residents have been ordered to stay home, and about 70 per cent of the flights have been suspended to and from the city, which is a major transit hub in Sichuan province and a governmental and economic centre. The start of the new school term has been delayed, although public transport continues to operate and citizens are permitted to leave the city if they can show a special need.

Under the rules announced on Thursday, just one member of each family who can show a negative virus test within the past 24 hours is allowed out per day to buy necessities.