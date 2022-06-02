China demands US to stop trade talks with Taiwan

Beijing: China's government on Thursday accused Washington of jeopardising peace after US envoys began trade talks with Taiwan aimed at deepening relations with the self-ruled island democracy claimed by Beijing.

Talks that started Wednesday cover trade, regulation and other areas based on shared values as market-oriented economies, according to the Office of the US Trade Representative. It did not mention China but the talks add to gestures that show US support for Taiwan amid menacing behaviour by Beijing, which threatens to invade.

Trade dialogues disrupt peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, said a foreign ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian. He called on Washington to stop negotiating agreements with Taiwan that have sovereign connotations and official nature.

Taiwan and China split in 1949 after a civil war that ended with the ruling Communist Party's victory on the mainland. They have multibillion-dollar trade and investment ties but no official relations. Beijing says Taiwan has no right to conduct foreign relations.