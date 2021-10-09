China demands US to provide details where US N-sub struck in SCS

Beijing: Expressing concern over a US nuclear submarine sustaining damage in the disputed South China Sea, China on Friday demanded Washington to reveal the details and the location of the incident and blamed America's assertion to conduct air and naval sorties in the name of "freedom of navigation" as its cause.

A US nuclear-powered submarine struck an object underwater in the South China Sea (SCS) on Saturday. A number of sailors on board the USS Connecticut were injured in the accident. None of the injuries were life-threatening, a statement from the US Pacific Fleet said on Thursday.

It's unclear what the Seawolf-class submarine may have hit while it was submerged.

"The submarine remains in a safe and stable condition. USS Connecticut's nuclear propulsion plant and spaces were not affected and remain fully operational," the US Navy statement said.

Asked for his reaction, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing here that China is severely concerned about this accident .

The US as the side involved in this incident should inform the relevant details including the location, purpose of this navigation, details of the accident and what did the submarine run into and whether any nuclear leakage has taken place and whether local maritime environment was harmed , he said.

He also said that the US' assertion to conduct air and naval sorties in the name of freedom of navigation was the cause for this incident.

I also want to emphasise that for some time the US side has been acting, making waves in the SCS under the banner freedom of navigation. This is the source of this accident, severely threatening and imposing serious risks to the regional peace and stability , he said.

The US has been delaying uncovering the details of this accident. It is acting without any transparency and responsibility, he said.