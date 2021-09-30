China delivers 1st batch of aid to Taliban's interim govt

Beijing: China has delivered the first batch of its USD 31 million humanitarian assistance, comprising emergency supplies such as blankets and jackets, to the Taliban's interim government in Afghanistan.

The China-donated supplies, which arrived at the Kabul International Airport on Wednesday night, have been handed over to the Afghanistan side, state-run Xinhua news agency reported from the Afghan capital. China's Ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu and Acting Minister of Refugee Affairs of the Afghan caretaker government Khalil-ur-Rehman Haqqani attended the handover ceremony at the airport. Wang said that amidst many difficulties, China has managed to arrange the emergency humanitarian aid materials for Afghanistan in a short time, which included blankets, down jackets and other

winter supplies.