China criticises US as Trump orders ban on transactions with 8 more Chinese apps

Beijing: China's government on Wednesday accused Washington of misusing national security as an excuse to hurt commercial competitors after President Donald Trump signed an order banning transactions with payment services Alipay and WeChat Pay and six other apps.

Tuesday's order escalated a conflict with Beijing over technology, security and spying accusations that has plunged U.S.-Chinese relations to their lowest level in decades.

It followed confusion in financial markets after the New York Stock Exchange announced last week it would remove three Chinese phone companies and then withdrew that plan Monday.

This is another example of the U.S.'s bullying, arbitrary and hegemonic behaviour, said a foreign ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying.

This is an example of the United States over-generalizing the concept of national security and abusing its national power to unreasonably suppress foreign companies.

Beijing will take unspecified necessary measures to protect Chinese companies, Hua said, repeating a government statement made following previous U.S. sanctions announcements. It rarely has been followed by action.

Trump's order cites unspecified concerns about apps collecting Americans' personal and financial data and turning it over to China's communist government.

Hua ridiculed that argument, pointing to U.S. government intelligence gathering.

This is like a gangster who wantonly steals but then clamors to be protected from robbery, Hua said. How hypocritical and ridiculous it is. Chinese smartphone apps face similar opposition in neighboring India, which has blocked dozens of them on security grounds amid a military standoff over a disputed section of border between the two

countries.