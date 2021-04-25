China commissions 3 advanced naval ships

Beijing: China has commissioned three main battle warships, including a nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, a large destroyer and the country's largest amphibious assault ship that can carry around 30 helicopters and hundreds of troops. The ships were commissioned at a ceremony on Saturday attended by President Xi Jinping at Sanya, China's main naval base in the disputed South China Sea in Hainan province.

The vessels commissioned included the Type 075 amphibious assault ships, which can carry an estimated 30 helicopters and hundreds of troops. It is China's largest amphibious assault ship with an estimated displacement of about 40,000 tonnes, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported on Sunday.

The Type 09IV submarine is believed to be the second-generation class of China's nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines, replacing the old Type 09II, state-run China Daily reported.

The Type 055 is the most powerful destroyer in the Peoples liberation Army Navy (PLAN) which is equipped with new types of air-defence, missile-defence, anti-ship and anti-submarine weapons, the report said. The new additions are part of the massive modernisation of the PLAN which included the aircraft carriers.

China has built two aircraft carriers. Official media reports say China plans to have six aircraft carriers. China's defence budget this year crossed USD 209 billion.