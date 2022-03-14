China battles multiple outbreaks

Taipei: China banned most people from leaving a Coronavirus-hit northeastern province and mobilised military reservists Monday as the fast-spreading stealth Omicron variant fuels the country's biggest outbreak since the start of the pandemic two years ago.

The National Health Commission reported 1,337 locally transmitted cases in the latest 24-hour period, including 895 in the industrial province of Jilin. A government notice said that police permission would be required for people to leave the area or travel from one city to another. The hard-hit province sent 7,000 reservists to help with the response, from keeping order and registering people at testing centers to using drones to carry out aerial spraying and disinfection, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Hundreds of cases were reported in other provinces and cities along China's east coast and inland as well. Beijing, which had six news cases, and Shanghai, with 41, locked down residential and office buildings where infected people had been found.

Hong Kong on Monday reported 26,908 new cases and 249 deaths in its latest 24-hour period.