China backs Taliban's interim government

Beijing: China on Wednesday said the new interim administration announced by the Taliban has put an end to "anarchy" in Afghanistan, terming it as a "necessary step" to restore order, even as it reiterated its stand that the militant group should form a broad-based political structure and follow moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies. The Taliban on Tuesday unveiled a hardline interim government led by Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, with key roles being shared by high-profile members of the insurgent group, including a specially designated global terrorist of the dreaded Haqqani Network as the interior minister.

China attaches importance to the Afghan Taliban's announcement of the formation of an interim government and some key roles, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing here, responding to a question on the interim government announced by the Taliban in Kabul.

This has put an end to the anarchy in Afghanistan that lasted for over three weeks and is a necessary step for Afghanistan to restore domestic order and pursue post-war reconstruction, he said.

He also highlighted the Taliban's statement that the interim government is formed to restore social and economic order as soon as possible.