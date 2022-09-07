British PM Liz Truss appoints diverse Cabinet in shake-up of old guard

London: Prime Minister Liz Truss held her first Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street on Wednesday after unveiling one of the UK's most diverse Cabinets at a "vital time" for the country, with key frontline posts going to ethnic minority MPs, including Indian-origin Suella Braverman as the Home Secretary.

Truss' complete shake-up of the old guard under predecessor Boris Johnson saw her flanked by several new faces and ethnic minority members of Parliament on the Conservative government front bench in Parliament, including Braverman, Ghanaian-origin Kwasi Kwarteng as the UK's first black Chancellor and mixed Sierra Leone and white heritage James Cleverly as the Foreign Secretary.

"I will take immediate action to help people with their energy bills but also secure our long-term energy supply," said Truss while making her Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) debut in the House of Commons.