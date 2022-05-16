British national scales Mt Everest for 16th time
Kathmandu: Kenton Cool, a 48-year-old British national, has scaled the world's highest peak Mount Everest for the 16th time, becoming the first non-Nepalese to do so, a media report said on Monday.
Cool, who hails from Gloucestershire, a county in South West England, reached the top of Mount Everest for the 16th time early on Sunday morning, The Guardian reported, citing the instagram page of Cool. Cool's initial push for the summit was delayed due to high winds, which forced his team to wait below the peak.
Many Nepali guides who help tourists to climb the mountain have completed substantially more ascents of Everest.
The current record-holder is Kami Rita, a Sherpa who last week climbed the mountain for the 26th time at the age of 52.
In an Instagram post, Cool paid tribute to the local guides, who he said had worked super hard on our behalf , calling them the superheroes of the mountain , the report said. Cool has previously climbed Everest with other mountaineers.
Cool values his achievement as he was told he would never walk again unaided after he shattered both heel bones in a rock-climbing accident in 1996, the report said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Mamata main opposition face: TMC16 May 2022 7:25 PM GMT
ATF price hiked by 5.3%, Trinamool slams Centre16 May 2022 7:25 PM GMT
DC beat PBKS by 17 runs, inch closer to IPL play-offs berth16 May 2022 7:24 PM GMT
Nikhat, Manisha, Parveen confirm medals with QF wins16 May 2022 7:23 PM GMT
Swiatek on streak entering French Open16 May 2022 7:23 PM GMT