British Army probes breach by intruder at Queen's barracks

London: The British Army is investigating a security breach by an intruder posing as a priest at the barracks for guards who are stationed to protect the Queen at Windsor Castle in south-east England.

Reports of the breach last week emerged in The Sun' on Tuesday, which said the police were alerted last Wednesday morning after an unknown man spent time at Victoria Barracks in Sheet Street, Windsor, while Queen Elizabeth II was at Sandringham Estate for her 96th birthday break.

The barracks are home to The Coldstream Guards , recognised by their red jackets and black bearskin hats and who have a ceremonial role as protectors of Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace. The man allegedly spent the previous night eating and drinking with senior officers before being offered a bed for the night, despite showing no identification or credentials.

This is just an extraordinary breach of security, the newspaper quoted a source

as saying.