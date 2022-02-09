Britain's PM Boris Johnson reshuffles Cabinet

London: Embattled British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, under pressure to resign over parties in Downing Street during lockdown, on Tuesday reshuffled his Cabinet and appointed Jacob Rees-Mogg as the minister for Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency.

Rees-Mogg, 52, currently leader of the House of Commons, will be based in the Cabinet Office.

Mark Spencer, the current Chief Whip, will replace Rees Mogg as the Leader of Commons.

The shake-up of the ministerial team follows the appointment of Stephen Barclay as the Prime Minister's chief of staff.

It also comes as Johnson, 57, seeks to relaunch his administration following the Partygate'

row.

Johnson is facing intense pressure to step down from the Opposition and Conservative MPs.