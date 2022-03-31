Britain to withdraw judges from HK top court

London: Britain said Wednesday that it is withdrawing its judges from Hong Kong's top court because keeping them there would legitimise oppression in the former British colony. British judges have sat on the court since Hong Kong was returned to China in 1997. The British government's move underscores the Asian financial hub's growing isolation as the ruling Chinese Communist Party works to assert its control and silence independent voices.

While the UK had judges serving on the Court of Final Appeal as part of efforts to safeguard the rule of law in the city, the British government said it was no longer tenable" because of increasingly oppressive laws enacted by China. The two senior British judges on the court submitted their resignations Wednesday.

The courts in Hong Kong continue to be internationally respected for their commitment to the rule of law, UK Supreme Court President Robert Reed said after his resignation from the Hong Kong court.

Nevertheless, I have concluded, in agreement with the government, that the judges of the Supreme Court cannot continue to sit in Hong Kong without appearing to endorse an administration which has departed from values of political freedom, and freedom of expression. China has intensified its crackdown on Hong Kong's semi-autonomous political and legal institutions in

recent years.