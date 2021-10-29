Britain to remove all countries from its Covid travel ban red list

London: Beginning Monday, the UK will remove the remaining seven countries from its COVID-19 travel ban red list, which will be reviewed every three weeks and revised in case of emerging Covid variant threats, the British government has announced.

From 4am on Monday, the remaining seven destinations on the UK's COVID-19 travel ban red list Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela will be removed, it said in an update on Thursday.

The red list itself has not been scrapped and will be reviewed every three weeks, with restrictions imposed in case of emerging COVID variant threats.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said that Delta is now the dominant COVID variant in most countries around the world, which means the risk of known variants entering the UK has reduced.

This is another step in the right direction for international travel with more good news today for passengers, businesses and the travel sector, said UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

Whether it's reuniting family members or making it easier for businesses to trade, the success of the vaccine rollout both at home and abroad has allowed us to reach this milestone. However, we must not be complacent and remain ready to spring into action and defend our hard-won gains if needed, he said.

The travel regulations between India and the UK for fully vaccinated passengers had been eased earlier this month, with Covishield-vaccinated Indians not required to undergo self-isolation at a declared address on entry into Britain. Travellers coming from red list countries continued to be subjected to a mandatory 10-day quarantine at a government-sanctioned facility. The latest update means travellers vaccinated with UK-recognised vaccines will all face similar international travel rules.