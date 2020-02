Britain, Ireland brace for storm disruptions, damage

Paris: Britain and Ireland hunkered down Sunday for a powerful storm expected to disrupt air, rail and sea links, cancel sports events, cut electrical power and damage property.

With howling winds and driving rain, forecasters said Ciara would also hit France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Germany.

"Storm Ciara is expected to bring delays and cancellations to air, ferry and train services; damage to buildings and a good chance of power cuts," Britain's Met Office said.

Britain's Network Rail advised travellers to avoid taking the train on Sunday unless "absolutely necessary," warning that transport could be disrupted into Monday morning.

Several rail firms also decided to reduce the frequency and speed of trains.

In London, organisers cancelled a 10 kilometre race in which 25,000 runners were due to take part, while major parks were set to close.

Ireland's Met Eireann meteorological service warned Storm Ciara will produce very strong southwest winds with mean speeds of 65 to 80 kilometres per hour and gusts up to 130km/h.

It warned of "a significant risk of coastal flooding especially along western and northwestern coasts".

In the western Irish city of Galway, the finale for launching the European capital of culture 2020 was cancelled on Saturday evening.