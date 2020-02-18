Brazil govt to present administrative reform bill before end of week

Brasilia: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has said that the government expects to present to the Congress an administrative reform bill before the end of the week.

"We are about to send the administrative reform bill. It will not affect the current public workers," Bolsonaro told reporters earlier in the day.

Noting that "there are small adjustments to make," the President said he expects to present the bill no later than the end of the week, Xinhua news agency reported.

Bolsonaro denied that he intends to paralyse all admission tests for the public sector, but said he will maintain only the most essential ones until the reform is approved.

The main change the government wants to push with the reform is to end stability of work for public servants.

Currently, most Brazilian public sector workers have stable jobs, which means that they cannot be fired at the government's discretion, and can only be excluded from service after a long process and in specific situation, such as having committed a crime.