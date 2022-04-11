Boris Johnson visits Ukraine to pledge UK's unwavering support

London: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has travelled to the conflict-torn Ukrainian capital of Kyiv to demonstrate that the UK stands unwaveringly with Ukraine and offered fresh financial and military support to the country.

During his visit on Saturday, he held in-depth discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on military and economic assistance and set out new military assistance of 120 armoured vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems, to support Ukraine in the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Ukraine has defied the odds and pushed back Russian forces from the gates of Kyiv, achieving the greatest feat of arms of the 21st century, said Johnson.

It is because of President Zelenskyy's resolute leadership and the invincible heroism and courage of the Ukrainian people that Putin's monstrous aims are being thwarted. I made clear today that the United Kingdom stands unwaveringly with them in this ongoing fight, and we are in it for the long run, he said.

We are stepping up our own military and economic support and convening a global alliance to bring this tragedy to an end, and ensure Ukraine survives and thrives as a free and sovereign nation, he added.

The latest supply of military equipment to Ukraine is in addition to 100 million pounds worth of high-grade military equipment announced on Friday, including more Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles, another 800 anti-tank missiles, and high-tech loitering munitions for precision strikes.

The UK Prime Minister also confirmed further economic support, guaranteeing an additional USD 500 million in World Bank lending to Ukraine, taking our total loan guarantee to up to USD 1 billion.

This comes alongside the 394 million pounds the UK said it has provided in grant aid and will help ensure the continued running of vital humanitarian services for Ukrainians.

Downing Street said the UK has also responded to the request of the Ukrainian government by liberalising all tariffs on imports from Ukraine and providing customs easements, as part of our commitment to the country's economic stability.

Zelensky welcomed the UK's "decisive and significant support" for his country and urged other Western allies to intensify the pressure on Moscow.

"We have to exert pressure in the form of sanctions. It is time to impose a complete embargo on Russian energy resources. They should increase the amount of weapons being supplied," he said.

Zelensky has called on the international community to hold to account Russian forces who carried out the missile strike on Kramatorsk station, which was packed with women and children trying to flee the area. The Kremlin has denied responsibility for

the attack.