Bomb blast in Pak hotel parking kills 5, injures 12

Karachi: A powerful bomb blast in the parking area of a luxury hotel in the restive southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta has killed at least five persons and injured 12 others, authorities have said, dismissing reports that the Chinese Ambassador was present in the building when the explosion occurred.

The blast took place in the parking lot of the Serena Hotel in Quetta on Wednesday night. Several vehicles parked in the area caught fire after the blast. According to some initial reports, the hotel was hosting Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong.

Quetta is the capital of Pakistan's Balochistan province.

Initial investigation has revealed the blast was caused when explosive material, fitted inside a car was detonated, said police.

A fire brigade immediately arrived at the parking area to douse the flames. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

The windowpanes of nearby Balochistan Assembly, High Court and other buildings were smashed due to the impact of the blast.